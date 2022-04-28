County Vocational School District offers Job Shadowing Program

FREEHOLD, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce the Job Shadowing Program, a partnership between County Departments and the Monmouth County Career Center, which is part of the Monmouth County Vocational School District.

“The County has teamed up with the Vocational School District to offer this fantastic Job Shadowing Program for high school students,” said County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The program will provide our students with the opportunity to receive hands-on experience in the field they have been training for at the Career Center. This is a great way for our students to gain new skills and work experience to prepare for their future careers.”

Students will observe the daily activities and routines of an experienced County employee, who will help guide them into a career path after high school. During the program, students will go to their prospective home school in the morning, then go straight to the County department they are working with. The program will run four days per week and on one day of the week, students will return to the Career Center for supplemental academics.

“The Career Center is a wonderful program offered to high school students with special needs that introduces them to a variety of vocational training,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Vocational School District. “Many of these students lose their services and support after graduation, and the Job Shadowing Program is a great way to help them begin their career paths.”

“The Job Shadowing Program is an excellent opportunity for our students to transition into the workforce and receive on-site training,” said Charles R. Ford, Jr., Ed.D., Superintendent of the Monmouth County Vocational School District. “We are blessed with a supportive County Commissioner Board and County Administration that helped make this program happen.”

The Monmouth County Vocational School District helps prepare students for an evolving workplace, lifelong learning and further their education through specialized academics. The Career Center Program is set on a share-time basis where students attend their home school for academic instruction. Upon entering the Career Center students go through the Exploration Program, where they are placed in a different vocational area each marking period. Then with the help of instructors go through the Training Program, where then they focus on one vocational field.

For more information about the Monmouth County Career Center Job Shadowing Program call 732-409-7292 or visit the Career Center’s website https://sites.google.com/ctemc.org/mcvsdcareercenter or the County’s website www.visitmonmouth.com.