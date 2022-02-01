Court mulls parole of man convicted in trooper’s ’73 death

A man convicted of murdering a New Jersey state trooper nearly 50 years ago is making another bid to be released from prison. Sundiata Acoli was known as Clark Edward Squire when he was convicted of the 1973 killing of State Trooper Werner Foerster during a traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike. Also convicted was Joanne Chesimard, who escaped from prison and fled to Cuba. She changed her named to Assata Shakur and remains a fugitive. Acoli’s attorneys told the state Supreme Court Monday he is now 85 and suffering from early dementia and has accepted responsibility for the crime. An attorney for the state parole board says the board didn’t believe Acoli’s remorse and that he continues to deflect blame.