Court: Murphy order to let tenants use deposits for rent OK

A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that Gov. Phil Murphy didn’t overstep his authority when he issued an executive order last year allowing tenants to use their security deposits to pay rent. The ruling rejected arguments by several businesses and individual landlords who argued their due process rights were violated. Acting State Attorney General Andrew Bruck praised the ruling and said Murphy’s executive order “supported renters and helped keep them in their homes.” An attorney for the landlords said the ruling sets a dangerous precedent and that “no law or contract in New Jersey is safe now whenever the state faces an economic downturn.”