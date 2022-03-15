Court: Report on top cop’s racist comments must be released

New Jersey’s Supreme Court has ruled the public has a right to see the internal affairs report from the case of Elizabeth’s former police director, who resigned after an investigation found he used racist and sexist language to refer to department personnel. A lower court had denied access to the records surrounding the 2019 resignation of James Cosgrove. In its ruling Monday, the Supreme Court held that the public interest outweighed the need for confidentiality because of the need to maintain accountability for law enforcement. It ordered a lower court to release the report with the names and identifying information for witnesses, informants or cooperators redacted.