Court sides with sex offender seeking removal from registry

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a man seeking to be removed from a sex offender registry 20 years after he committed crimes. The man identified in court papers by the initials “J.D.-F” was convicted in late 2002 of criminal sexual contact and child endangerment for crimes committed in 2001. In between, the state Legislature amended Megan’s Law to prohibit offenders who had been convicted of more than one sex offense from applying to end their registration requirements. In Monday’s ruling, the court held that the amendment couldn’t be applied retroactively to J.D.-F’s case since the offenses had occurred before it was passed.