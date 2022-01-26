Court tosses robbery convictions, citing bias in police stop

Two New Jersey men have had their armed robbery convictions reversed by the New Jersey Supreme Court, which ruled a police stop of their vehicle was unconstitutional because it focused on their race and gender without additional identifying factors. Peter Nyema and Jamar Myers were stopped as they drove with another man outside Trenton in May 2011 shortly after a robbery was reported at a nearby 7-Eleven. They pleaded guilty but filed motions to have the evidence from the car suppressed. The Supreme Court held that police didn’t have reasonable suspicion to stop the car given the information they had, which “effectively placed every single Black male in the area under the veil of suspicion.”