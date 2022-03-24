Courtney Barnett Announces “Here and There” Festival Tour

Australian singer/songwriter/musician Courtney Barnett has announced her “Here and There” tour which will have dates in North America. The tour starts in Kansas City, MO on August 8th and ends September 3rd in Denver, CO.

The festival will have a rotating line-up of some of the biggest acts in music today like Japanese Breakfast, Bartees Strange, Lucy Dakus, Wet Leg, Alvvays, Waxahatchee, & Sleater-Kinney.

“When I was a kid I would make mixtapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations,” Barnett recalled in a press statement. “I’d listen to the mixtape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together.”

If you’re from the Jersey Shore, you’ll have to pack a lunch. The closest shows are slated in Harrisburg, PA and North Adams, MA in mid-August.

More info can be found at https://www.hereandtherefest.com