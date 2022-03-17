COVID-19 testing site at Brookdale Community College to close March 18

LINCROFT, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that due to the decline in demand, the COVID-19 testing site at Brookdale Community College is scheduled to close on Friday, March 18.“We are grateful to Vault Health and Brookdale Community College for their partnership, which helped us provide a large-scale COVID-19 testing site to our residents during a time when there was a significant increase in demand,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Thankfully, the demand for testing has decreased and there is no longer a need for this site to continue its operations at this time.”

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners partnered with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College in January 2022 to provide a State-funded COVID-19 testing site offering saliva and rapid tests three to five days a week.

“With the Brookdale Community College testing site closing, there are still options for those who need access to a COVID-19 test,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the County’s Health Department. “Residents can visit our website at www.visitmonmouth.com or download the Monmouth County Health Department App information about testing and vaccines.”

For news and information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and testing in Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.