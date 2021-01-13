COVID-19 vaccine brings ‘light on horizon,’ Murphy says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says in his State of the State speech that the COVID-19 vaccine is giving residents a sense of promise that people will be able to gather again. His annual address is typically given during a joint legislative session in the Trenton statehouse. But because of coronavirus distancing rules, Murphy prerecorded the speech. It was aired Tuesday on social media. The outbreak has taken hold of the agenda. Restaurants and bars still face capacity limits, many schools are teaching remotely, and masking and distancing requirements remain in place. So far, about 233,000 people have been vaccinated out of about 400,000 doses.