Craig Finn – Birthdays

Craig Finn is a Minnesota-bred singer/songwriter based in New York City, best known as the singer of The Hold Steady. Finn spent the ’90’s leading Minneapolis indie band Lifter Puller, which released 3 albums and an EP. After relocating to New York, he joined with Lifter Puller member Tad Kubler to form The Hold Steady in 2003. The Hold Steady quickly achieved critical acclaim and a worldwide fan base with their unique pairing of densely lyrical narratives with big rock guitars. The Hold Steady has released eight LPs, including Open Door Policy in February 2021. Finn released his first solo album in 2012 with three additional solo LPs put forth since 2015 – Faith in the Future, We All Want The Same Things, and 2019’s I Need a New War – which coalesced into a sign-of-the-times musical trilogy. Finn’s debut book “I Can’t Keep Saying Thank You”, a collection of his song lyrics, was also released in 2019. A double album of b-sides/outtakes All These Perfect Crosses was released in 2021 accompanied by a limited edition graphic novel/comic book. Pitchfork has described Finn as “a born storyteller, who has chosen rock as his medium.”

https://www.facebook.com/CraigSteady

https://craigfinn.net/

