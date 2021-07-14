Dad charged in fire that killed infant, her grandparents

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire that killed a 9-month old girl and her grandparents last week was intentionally set by the child’s father. Michael Sanders is charged with three counts each of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated arson and one count of causing widespread injury or damage. The 23-year-old Trenton man was taken into custody early Monday at a hotel in Plainsboro. The counts stem from a fire in a duplex in Hamilton Township that broke out early Friday. The infant and her grandmother were pronounced dead at the scene, while the grandfather died Sunday. Two other people who lived in the home — including the infant’s mother — were critically injured.