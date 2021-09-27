Dave Hause – Surfboard

Blood Harmony, Dave Hause’s fifth and by far his most ambitious solo album to date (pre-order). Produced by celebrated Americana singer-songwriter Will Hoge. Beneath the surface of Blood Harmony are multiple layers of meaning related to Hause’s role as a musician, a brother, a husband, a son and—having become a father to twins a few months before the release of 2019’s Kick — a dad. Created with his younger brother and longstanding writing partner, Tim Hause, Blood Harmony also presents itself as a meaningful reassertion of what family means to them all. On a base level, the term “blood harmony” is simple—it describes the specific sound two siblings make when they sing together. Given that Dave Hause has been writing and recording songs with his younger brother, Tim Hause, for a while now, it made sense to use that phrase as the title for his fifth solo record. But this being a Dave Hause album also means there’s much more to it than that.

