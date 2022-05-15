Day Wave – Pastlife

Pastlife, the first new full-length record from Day Wave in five years, is a raw, immersive meditation on these ideas and the past lives of the project’s creator, Jackson Phillips. It meanders through different dreamscapes of breezy, oceanside indie rock, plucky, minimalist bedroom pop, and tidal waves of cosmic emo and stratospheric shoegaze. It feels like walking through a room of artifacts from previous stages of your life, now sun-bleached and peeling at the edges, but still as intoxicating and powerful as ever. Pastlife isn’t saddened, though; it’s full of hope and energy. For Phillips, as for most others stuck at home, the pandemic has been a time of “ceaseless looking backward,” trying to find his footing as a musician years removed from the moving and shaking of touring and creating life. “With this record, it just feels like I’m stepping into this thing from my past,” says Phillips. “I started Day Wave when I was 25, and now I’m 32. I guess I didn’t really realize how much was going to change in that time.”

