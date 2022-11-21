Deadline Extended For ANCHOR Property Relief Program

New Jersey residents have a longer to file for the new ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. The announcement comes on Friday as the state embarks on an aggressive advertising and marketing campaign to push for the program.

The ANCHOR program is replacing the Homestead Benefit with broader criteria for relief doubling the amounts going to homeowners and nearly a million tenants in the Garden State. Nearly 900,000 homeowners making less than $150,000 will receive $1500 in relief while the same amount of renters with the same income will receive $450.

All the payments will begin going out in late spring, regardless of when taxpayers file. Payments will be issued in the form of checks or direct deposits and are not subject to federal or State income tax.

The new deadline is January 31, 2023,

Under the ANCHOR program, both the size of the benefit and the number of eligible applicants has increased substantially, compared to the previous Homestead Benefit (which ANCHOR is

Applicants are encouraged to consult the detailed information posted on the Division of Taxation’s website, including an extensive list of Frequently Asked Questions, before calling the ANCHOR hotline. For more information, visit nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/ or call the ANCHOR hotline at 1-888-238–1233.

Read the full press release here: https://nj.gov/governor/news/news/562022/approved/20221118a.shtml