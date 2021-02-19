Deadline for Murphy to act on marijuana bill delayed again

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — For a third time, the Democrat-led Assembly has moved a deadline for Gov. Phil Murphy to act on legislation setting up New Jersey’s recreational marijuana plan. The new deadline is Monday. The change announced Thursday stems from the winter weather dumping snow, rain and ice on the state, but also comes as the governor and lawmakers negotiate out of public view over changes to the bills that have been on the governor’s desk since December. Murphy is a Democrat, and the state Senate is also controlled by the party.