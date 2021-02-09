Deadline for Murphy to act on marijuana bill pushed back

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A deadline for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to act on legislation establishing a recreational marijuana marketplace has been extended. Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin on Friday moved a procedural deadline set for Monday to Feb. 18. Coughlin said his chamber, the governor and the Democrat-led Senate are making progress on changes to a bill lawmakers passed just before Christmas. Murphy was expected to sign the legislation, which could have led to a marijuana marketplace in about six months for people 21 and older. But so far, he’s declined to sign the bill, even though he had signaled his support for it.