Democrats kick ex-Senate president off redistricting panel

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s former Senate president has been booted from the 11-person, bipartisan commission charged with redrawing the state’s legislative districts. In a letter to the secretary of state, Democratic Party chairperson LeRoy Jones said he was removing Steve Sweeney. Jones said he was doing so in his capacity as the state party’s chairperson. No further explanation was given. But Jones said in a separate statement Wednesday that the party wanted to bring in more diverse voices. Instead of Sweeney, Jones has tapped Laura Matos to fill the spot. Matos works at the public affairs firm Kivvit.