Demolition work begins on charred warehouse after NJ fire

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Demolition work has begun on the charred remains of a warehouse that was the scene of a massive fire in New Jersey that crews managed to keep away from a nearby chemical plant over the weekend. Hundreds of firefighters from around the region worked in freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday battling the blaze at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic. Mayor Hector Lora told NJ.com that members of the Passaic fire department remained at the site Sunday as a precaution against flareups. Environmental officials said air monitoring has found no acute risk to the pubic. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.