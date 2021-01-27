Different types of gambling, media converging for growth

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The many different types of gambling are quickly coming together with each other and with media outlets — and Wall Street is taking notice. Gambling companies are increasingly combining casino gambling, internet gambling, sports betting and daily fantasy sports and partnering with media companies to expand their reach. This expansion is leading Wall Street analysts to predict fast-growing revenue over the next five to 10 years. Morgan Stanley sees a $15 billion sports betting and internet gambling market by 2025, and Macquarie says that same market could be $30 billion by 2030.