Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Crash

A crash in Aberdeen has killed a dirt bike rider. Just before 6PM Friday an SUV collided with a dirt bike leaving the rider in critical condition. He was then rushed to Bayshore Medical Center and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

This matter remains under joint investigation by members of the Aberdeen Township Police Department, the MCPO Fatal Accident Unit, and the multi-jurisdictional Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART). Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Aberdeen Police Department Patrolman John Palumbo at 732-566-2054.

Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous but has information about this or any incident can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Read the full press release here.