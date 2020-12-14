Dispatch – May We All

Marriage, birth, death, departure; for Dispatch‘s Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan, the only constant these past few years has been change. Add to that the tense political climate, long-overdue reckonings on racial justice and gender equality, and global pandemic, and youíve got an idea of the tensions fueling the bandís extraordinary new multi-part album. Marking Dispatch’s eighth studio release, the new album arrives in a series of five distinct phases, each consisting of three tracks inspired by the emotional stages of grief and transition. Despite the departure of a founding member, the five guys in Dispatch continue to push their own boundaries with some surprising turns; but not without abandoning their characteristic sound that made them one of independent rockís most indelible acts. The songs here speak not only to the bandís personal evolution, but to human nature itself, charting a course from denial and resistance to growth and acceptance through deep introspection and empathetic character studies. Heady as that all may sound, the music is pure Dispatch, blending infectious roots rock with hints of reggae, folk, and blues, and the production is similarly lean and energetic, leaving plenty of space for some of the groupís most pointed, political lyrics to date. The result is a timely and essential album from a band still breaking new ground two-and-a-half decades into its storied career, an ode to resilience and survival that manages to find hope and joy in even the darkest of days.

