Doctor jailed for prescribing opioids without medical reason

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey doctor who authorities say described himself as “Candy Man” and “El Chapo of Opioids” has been sentenced to six years in prison for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose. Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Robert Delagente, of Oakland, will also have to serve three years of supervised release once he’s freed from prison under the sentence imposed Thursday. Authorities have said Delagente failed to monitor patients for addiction and ignored drug screening tests to determine whether certain patients were taking illicit drugs. They also say he allowed patients to decide the strength and dosage for the drugs, and provided dangerous drug combinations.