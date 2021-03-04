Dr. Oz’ aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — When a traveler became stricken at Newark Liberty International Airport, police got an assist from a celebrity doctor: Mehmet Oz. The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old man fall to the floor near a baggage claim area. Croissant called for backup, rushed to the man and immediately began performing CPR. When another man came over to help, Croissant didn’t immediately recognize it was Mehmet Oz, the cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show.” The two performed CPR together on the man until three more officers arrived to provide oxygen and activate a defibrillator to the man, who eventually regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.