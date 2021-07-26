Drivers not seeing much relief from high gas prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation aren’t seeing much relief from high gas prices, and analysts say they shouldn’t expect prices below $3 a gallon for the rest of the summer. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, unchanged from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.15, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.