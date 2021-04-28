Educator threw beer at filmers of wife’s transphobic rant

The vice principal of a New Jersey school apologized Tuesday for tossing beer at a table of outdoor restaurant patrons who had been filming his wife’s rant against a transgender woman who used the women’s restroom. Michael Smurro is a vice principal at Neptune Middle School. He told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his reaction was inappropriate and apologized. Video footage shows his wife Lisa complaining at length about a person she said was a transgender woman using the women’s restroom at the restaurant in Galloway Township. He says he should have walked away instead of throwing his beer when he and his wife realized another patron was filming them. The school district is investigating.