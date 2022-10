Elder Care Village Coming to Holmdel

The Holmdel zoning board approved a change to historic land this week. According to the Asbury Park Press, the parcel of land where Potter’s farm was located will become a fully enclosed care village for dementia patients. The location, right off of exit 114 of the Garden State Parkway will be modeled after a similar village in the Netherlands and include residential buildings, a grocery store and recreation center all around a secure perimeter.