Electrical Issues Causes Explosion in Asbury Park

Yesterday morning parks of Asbury Park were evacuated because of an explosion. The explosion happened while restorations projects were underway on Cookman Avenue. It is being reported that the explosion was caused by underground cables catching fire causing smoke to build up under the street. Glenn Mayer, told News 12 NJ, “We’re staying with our son. We got in last night and we got up this morning and the fire alarms are going off and we heard a big boom and then we were told to evacuate the building.”

People living in the area were allowed to return after power was restored as were businesses close to the accident, like the House of Independence.