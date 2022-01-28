Environmental justice groups sue over incinerator pollution

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Community groups in New Jersey and California are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, seeking to force trash incinerators across the country _ many of them in predominantly minority communities _ to emit less pollution. One of the incinerators covered by those standards has on occasion emitted pink or purple mist into the air over Newark, New Jersey. The groups want a court to order the agency to update its standards for large incinerators, saying the EPA was supposed to do so at least 10 years ago. New Jersey’s Ironbound Community Corporation, California’s East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, and the national Sierra Club are plaintiffs. The EPA declined comment.