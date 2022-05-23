EPA, NJ announce $588M in water infrastructure spending

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (AP) — More than half a billion dollars in federal and state funds will go to nearly 30 water systems in New Jersey, serving about 6 million residents, or about two-thirds of the state’s population. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, New Jersey Investment Bank and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials unveiled the low-interest loan investment Friday at a water treatment plant in Moorestown, New Jersey. The combined federal and state funding of $588 million in low-interest loans will cover an array of projects, including lead service line replacement, new filters and water main replacement.