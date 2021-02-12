Epstein warden now running new prison despite ongoing probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warden who ran the beleaguered federal jail when disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself has been put in charge of another prison. That’s despite an ongoing federal investigation and it’s in direct contradiction of a public pronouncement from the Bureau of Prisons that it would delay any move until the inquiry was finished. Lamine N’Diaye was placed into the position of acting warden at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey. The bureau had tried to place him in that job about a year ago, but then-Attorney General William Barr stopped the move. The Justice Department’s internal watchdog hasn’t completed an investigation into the lapses that allowed Epstein to end his life.