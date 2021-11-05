Ex-cop sentenced for taking bribes to protect brothel owner

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former police officer who solicited and accepted thousands of dollars in bribes from a brothel owner in exchange for protecting them from law enforcement has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison Federal prosecutors say Julio Rivera, a 52-year-old Old Bridge resident who served on the Newark police force, must also pay $17,408 in restitution and will forfeit $79,941. It was part as part of a 46-mont prison term imposed Wednesday. Rivera started taking the payments in 2011 and continued through November 2016, accepting between $40,000 and $95,000 overall from a person who ran brothels in Newark.