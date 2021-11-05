Ex-veterans hospital worker admits stealing $10M in HIV meds

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former pharmacy technician has admitted her role in the theft of roughly $10 million worth of prescription HIV medication from a Veterans Affairs hospital in northern New Jersey. Lisa Hoffman pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of government property. The 49-year-old Orange woman faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced March 9. Hoffman worked at the hospital in East Orange, where she was responsible for ordering drugs and supplies for the site’s outpatient pharmacy and maintaining its inventory. Prosecutors say she placed large orders for the prescription HIV medication and then stole it after it was delivered. A co-conspirator later sold it to others for a profit.