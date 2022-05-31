Ex-veterans hospital worker sentenced in theft of HIV meds

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former pharmacy technician involved in the theft of more than $8.2 million worth of prescription HIV medication from a Veterans Affairs hospital in northern New Jersey has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison. Lisa Hoffman had pleaded guilty last November to theft of government property. The 50-year-old Orange woman worked at the hospital in East Orange, where she was responsible for ordering drugs and supplies for the site’s outpatient pharmacy and maintaining its inventory. Prosecutors say Hoffman used her position to place large orders for the medication, purportedly on behalf of the hospital, then stole it after it was delivered.