EXPLAINER: Are New Jersey’s eviction protections enough?

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The end of tenant protections Saturday won’t raise the same concerns in New Jersey as the rest of the country. New Jersey is keeping its eviction moratorium in place until January, at the latest. The state has set aside or is planning to appropriate hundreds of millions of dollars to help with rent, utility payments and other expenses. Northern New Jersey is part of the metro New York area, one of the most expensive. Median rents for two-bedroom units climbed by almost 4% there, and by about 3% in southern New Jersey’s metro Philadelphia area.