Eyeing better days, Atlantic City casinos start new projects

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — At many Atlantic City casinos, the thwack of hammers and the whine of power saws are vying for attention with the beeping of slot machines and the clack of the bouncing roulette ball. The gambling halls are spending millions this spring on updating their properties. The projects come as the gambling industry anticipates a busy summer as pandemic fears lessen and the casino industry is seeing its business increase. Hotel room makeovers, casino floor redesigns, new restaurants and swimming pools are all being built, with more to come later in the year.