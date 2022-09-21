Fall Job Fair set for Sept. 21

LINCROFT, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the Fall Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookdale Community College Collins Arena. The fair will take place on the bottom floor of the Arena and no registration or admission fees are required.

“The Fall Job Fair is a free event that gives our residents who are seeking employment the opportunity to make contact with potential employers,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The County is also proud to provide special programming at the Job Fair for residents living with disabilities and our veterans to assist them with their job search.”

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to partner with the Division of Workforce Development and invite all business owners and job seekers to attend the Fall Job Fair,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “This is an incredible opportunity for job seekers and employers to network and learn more about each other.”

The 2022 Monmouth County Job Fair is a collaboration between the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council, Brookdale Community College, and Bridging the Gap for Veterans.

Bridging the Gap for Veterans is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that helps the military community by providing Military Career Transition Coaches who open career doors to Veteran Friendly Hiring Employers.

“Bridging the Gap for Veterans has planned some exciting activities for our veterans while attending the job fair including a meet and greet with New York Giants wide receiver Stephen Baker ‘The Touchdown Maker’ along with offering door prizes,” said Deputy Director Kiley.

Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development offers services that benefit both employers and job seekers in Monmouth County by matching employers with workers who have the training and skills that the business requires. The Division helps prepare Monmouth County residents for careers in various industries by providing knowledge and skills that are necessary.

Job seekers and employers interested in more information should call 732-683-8850 ext. 6011 or visit our website at www.visitmonmouth.com