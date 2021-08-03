Father in family murder plot case loses bid to withdraw plea

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A man serving decades in prison for conspiring with his daughter to kill her ex-husband has lost a bid to withdraw his guilty plea. Thomas Dorsett pleaded guilty to murder and arson for hire in the 2010 death of Stephen Moore. He admitted bludgeoning Moore behind the family’s house after Moore arrived to drop off the couple’s young daughter. Kathleen Dorsett also pleaded guilty and she and her mother admitted plotting to kill Moore’s mother to keep her from getting custody of the girl. On Monday an appeals court rejected Thomas Dorsett’s argument that he received ineffective assistance from his attorney in negotiating the plea deal.