Federal REAL ID Act Compliance Deadline Extended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to 2025

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising air travelers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has re-extended its enforcement deadline for the Federal REAL ID Act from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025. Travelers now have an additional two years to upgrade their licenses and other forms of identification in order to be REAL ID compliant.

Clerk Hanlon is also reminding residents that a U.S. Passport is a REAL ID compliant form of identification and that the Monmouth County Clerk has two convenient passport offices to assist with the passport application process.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act extension was necessary, in part, to address the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a compliant driver’s license or identification card, specifically from state driver licensing agencies.

“Delays from the COVID-19 Pandemic have prevented travelers from upgrading their identification to the new REAL ID standard,” Clerk Hanlon said.

On and after May 7, 2025, any traveler over the age of 18 will be required to produce a REAL ID compliant identification in order to board a plane, enter a federal building, or enter a military base.

“Residents are reminded that U.S. Passports are a REAL ID compliant form of identification and that the Monmouth County Clerk has two convenient passport offices in Freehold Borough and Neptune that are open and ready to serve the public,” said Clerk Hanlon.

Passport applications are accepted at the Monmouth County Clerk’s two passport offices:

· Freehold Borough – Monmouth County Clerk’s Office at 33 Mechanic Street, located in the Market Yard Parking Lot (south of Main Street). The hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For parties of four or more, please call 732-431-7324 to schedule an appointment.

· Neptune – Monmouth County Connection at 3544 Route 66 (near Home Depot). The hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. For parties of four or more, please call 732-303-2828 to schedule an appointment.

For more information about our passport services, visit our website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com.

For more information about REAL ID and New Jersey driver licenses, visit the NJ MVC website at https://www.state.nj.us/mvc/realid/