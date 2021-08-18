Feds approve project to build new Newark airport monorail

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A $2 billion project to replace Newark Liberty International Airport’s aging and problem-plagued monorail has received environmental approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. The air train was built in 1996 and has required regular and costly maintenance in recent years. In 2014, it had to be taken offline for repairs for two months, forcing travelers to take shuttle buses. With Tuesday’s announcement, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it hopes to begin construction on the monorail in mid-2022 and have it ready for service by 2026. About two million people per year rode the train during pre-pandemic times.