Feds: Offshore wind study activity won’t harm environment

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The federal government has determined that the process of evaluating ocean sites in New York and New Jersey for offshore wind energy projects will not significantly harm the environment. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said Thursday it has completed an environmental review of the kinds of activities needed to study offshore wind sites. The review only covers the investigative stage of the wind projects, including geological surveys and the taking of core samples from the ocean floor, as well as the placement of meteorological buoys. It is not intended to be a final environmental approval for individual wind projects.