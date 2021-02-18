Feds rescind Trump rule, giving boost to Hudson rail tunnel

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal transit officials have reversed a Trump administration policy from 2018 that supporters of a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River say had stalled the project. The Federal Transit Administration on Tuesday rescinded a rule that didn’t allow states or local entities to use federal loans as part of their funding match to get federal grants. The FTA had cited a funding shortfall to give the tunnel low ratings for the past few years, making it ineligible for the key federal grants. The $11 billion project is seen as vital to increase rail capacity and allow for the overhaul of the existing, 110-year-old tunnel.