Ferry with more than 100 aboard runs aground in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Coast Guard officials say a passenger ferry with more than 100 people aboard ran aground in New York City and took on water. No serious injuries were reported. The ferry operator, Seastreak, says the vessel lost power and steering Saturday afternoon on the East River, drifted into Bushwick Inlet in Brooklyn and hit ground. The Coast Guard and city firefighters helped the crew of the Commodore ferry get all 105 passengers to safety. Fire officials say a crew member was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a salvage company will determine the best way to remove the ferry.