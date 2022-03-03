Fight fire with fire: Burns lessen fire risk in Pinelands

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey environmental officials are fighting fire with fire, using so-called “controlled burns” to reduce the risk of future wildfires by burning pine needles, dead leaves and other dry underbrush. Removing potential fuel from the forest floor deprives future fires of material that would make them more serious and spread faster. It is especially important in the Pinelands, an ecologically fragile 1.1-million acre nature reserve in the center of the most densely populated U.S. state. There were over 900 wildfires in New Jersey last year, most of them caused deliberately or accidentally by people.