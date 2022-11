First Smodcastle Film Festival Announced

The former Atlantic Moviehouse in Atlantic Highlands will be hosting it’s Smodcastle Film Festival. In August Director Kevin Smith was part of a group that bought the theater, his childhood movie house.

The festival, which starts next Wednesday it is slated show over 150 feature and short films, animations, documentaries, and TV show pilots over five days.

Smith was raised in neighboring Highlands and came to fame with his indie film “Clerks” set in the Quick Stop convenience store in Leonardo