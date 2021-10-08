Fishers, green coalition: Beach widening at NJ Shore a waste

DEAL, N.J. (AP) — A coalition of environmental and fishing groups says New Jersey should drop a plan to double the amount of money it spends on beach replenishment. The groups on Thursday decried the state’s plan to increase the amount it spends on shore protection from $25 million to $50 million a year. They say that money would be better spent on measures to address repetitive flooding in the northern and central parts of the state along the Raritan and other rivers that often sustain catastrophic damage during storms like Tropical Storm Ida. Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, a sponsor of the beach funding bill, had no immediate comment on the coalition’s criticism.