Flock Of Dimes – Two

On her second full-length record, Head of Roses, Jenn Wasner (aka Flock of Dimes) follows a winding thread of intuition into the unknown and into healing, led by gut feelings and the near-spiritual experience of visceral songwriting. The result is a combination of Wasnerís ability to embrace new levels of vulnerability, honesty and openness, with the self-assuredness that comes with a decade-plus career as a songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and prolific collaborator. Simply put, Head of Roses is a record about heartbreak, but from a dualistic perspective. Itís about the experience of having oneís heart broken and breaking someone elseís heart at the same time. But beyond that, itís about having to reconcile the experience of oneís own pain with the understanding that itís impossible to go through life without being the source of great pain for someone else.

https://www.facebook.com/flockofdimes

https://www.flockofdimes.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify