Foes gear up for newest fight against NJ/NY gas pipeline

The seemingly never-ending fight over an Oklahoma company’s plan to build a natural gas pipeline through New Jersey into New York is on again. Tulsa-based Williams Companies is asking federal regulators for a two-year extension to build its proposed Northeast Supply Enhancement Project, which has had a long and contentious regulatory history. In May 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorized Williams to build the project by May 3, 2021. Last month, Williams asked the agency for a two-year extension for the project, It was rejected as recently as last May by New Jersey and New York regulators.