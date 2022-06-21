Forest fire burns thousands of acres in southern New Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters continue to battle a forest fire that has consumed about 11,000 acres in southern New Jersey. But authorities say no injuries or property damage has been reported. The fire broke out in a remote section of the Wharton State Forest and was discovered early Sunday afternoon, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The fire initially was small in size but, fueled by dry and breezy conditions, it began spreading quickly Sunday night and was 50 percent contained by late Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The blaze, which was producing dense smoke , was spanning areas of Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica Township.