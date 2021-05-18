Forest fire consumes hundreds of acres in southern NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Monday against a forest fire that had burned hundreds of acres in the New Jersey Pinelands, although winds that began picking up in the afternoon were causing concern. No injuries were reported from the blaze, which was spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday in the Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the blaze was burning Monday inside a large area in Burlington and Ocean counties that has limited accessibility. Dozens of firefighters are battling the blaze, and crews are setting smaller, controlled fires in some areas to help stop the blaze from spreading. The fire has not damaged any structures, though authorities say about 30 remained at risk.