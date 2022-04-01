Former Newark housing official pleads guilty in phone scam

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former official with Newark’s housing authority has admitted scamming his employer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Venancio Diaz was the agency’s director of information technology. In his guilty plea in federal court on Wednesday, the 56-year-old Jersey City resident acknowledged using his position over a span of several years to buy more than 1,500 cellphones and tablets using the authority’s money. After activating them for a short time, Diaz would sell them to online resellers of electronics. The U.S. attorney’s office say Diaz made nearly $600,000 from the scam. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.